Kanpur Police Busts Robbery Ring, Uncovers Massive Hawala Network

In a significant breakthrough, Kanpur Police has dismantled an organized robbery operation with the arrest of six suspects, uncovering an extensive hawala network worth crores. Two of the arrests followed a dramatic encounter, police reported.

The incident stems from a recent robbery near the Shyam Nagar police outpost, where victims Mohammad Wasid and Arshad, transporting Rs 8 lakh, were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants. Four suspects were apprehended on Thursday, recovering part of the loot. Later, two more individuals, Yaseen and Mujahid, were caught after an encounter where police fired back when the suspects opened fire, injuring them.

Delving into the case, police discovered financial anomalies connected to Mehfooz, a scrap and leather entrepreneur, suggesting tax evasion and illegal activity involving Rs 1,600 crore. Authorities like the Income Tax Department and RBI have been notified for deeper investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)