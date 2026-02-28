Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit Explosion Claims Lives

A devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals and left eight others critically injured. The tragic incident has stirred a wave of sympathy and calls for action among top political figures.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deep anguish and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined in mourning the tragic loss of life, emphasizing the need for immediate inquiry and corrective measures to prevent future catastrophes.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government in providing emergency treatment to the injured. Sanjay Kumar insisted on a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy to uncover the cause and implement safety regulations in the industry.