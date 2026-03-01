Siddharth Chatterjee Appointed CEO of Global Neighbours

Siddharth Chatterjee, a highly respected United Nations diplomat from India, has been named CEO of Global Neighbours, a think tank based in Vienna. This announcement follows his retirement as UN Resident Coordinator in China, where he served since 2021, during a period marked by India-China tensions.

Chatterjee's appointment comes as he wraps up a nearly 30-year career with the UN, having held senior positions in diverse, often challenging environments, including Kenya, Iraq, Somalia, and South Sudan. He was instrumental in several critical initiatives, notably the demobilization of 3,500 child soldiers in South Sudan.

Chatterjee's leadership at Global Neighbours, founded to foster dialogue between Europe, Asia, and beyond, is eagerly anticipated. The organization's board expressed strong confidence in his ability to enhance its status as a platform for international engagement amid global complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)