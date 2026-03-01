Left Menu

Ali Larijani: The Power Player Navigating Iran's Tumultuous Waters

Veteran Iranian politician Ali Larijani has emerged as a pivotal figure following recent turmoil in Iran, overseeing nuclear negotiations and regional ties. As Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, his role is critical amidst accusations from the U.S. of harsh crackdowns and controversial nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:31 IST
Ali Larijani, a veteran Iranian politician, has reemerged as a key figure in the country's delicate political landscape following an airstrike that claimed the life of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Larijani has stepped into pivotal roles, including leading nuclear negotiations and managing Tehran's complex regional relationships.

Despite his influential position, Larijani has been a controversial figure, facing accusations from the United States of orchestrating harsh crackdowns on internal protests and advancing Iran's nuclear ambitions. His statements often reflect a pragmatic approach to resolving nuclear issues, emphasizing the peaceful nature of Iran's program while warning against external pressures.

Recently, Larijani has strengthened ties with key allies like Moscow, aiming to counter Western influence and push forward negotiations with global powers. His continued relevance in Iranian politics underscores a career marked by strategic diplomacy and an unwavering commitment to the regime's objectives amidst international tensions.

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

