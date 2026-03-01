Ali Larijani, a veteran Iranian politician, has reemerged as a key figure in the country's delicate political landscape following an airstrike that claimed the life of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Larijani has stepped into pivotal roles, including leading nuclear negotiations and managing Tehran's complex regional relationships.

Despite his influential position, Larijani has been a controversial figure, facing accusations from the United States of orchestrating harsh crackdowns on internal protests and advancing Iran's nuclear ambitions. His statements often reflect a pragmatic approach to resolving nuclear issues, emphasizing the peaceful nature of Iran's program while warning against external pressures.

Recently, Larijani has strengthened ties with key allies like Moscow, aiming to counter Western influence and push forward negotiations with global powers. His continued relevance in Iranian politics underscores a career marked by strategic diplomacy and an unwavering commitment to the regime's objectives amidst international tensions.

