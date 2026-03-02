Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel-Iran Confrontation Intensifies

Israel has intensified its military operations, launching new airstrikes on Iran and targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. The move comes as Tehran announced a fresh missile offensive on Israel. The attacks mark a notable escalation, as Israeli forces also hit sites in Beirut's southern suburbs controlled by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported significant casualties, with 31 people killed and 149 injured. Israel stated it hit senior Hezbollah militants and continued its assaults on Iranian targets, resulting in explosions in Tehran, notably in the city of Sanandaj, where casualties were confirmed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran could extend for weeks. The conflict, following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, has driven up oil prices and disrupted air travel across the Middle East. Trump's military strategy includes calls for regime change in Iran, adding to the tumultuous geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)