Strong Condemnation of Escalating Military Strikes in Iran, Call for Immediate De-escalation

A strong condemnation has been issued following military strikes carried out across Iran by Israel and the United States, as well as subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran, with grave concern expressed over the mounting risks to civilians.

“I deplore the military strikes across Iran this morning by Israel and the United States of America, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran,” the statement reads.

It emphasises a consistent and sobering reality of armed conflict: civilians bear the heaviest burden.

“As always, in any armed conflict, it is civilians who end up paying the ultimate price.”

Civilian Lives at Risk

The statement underscores that military escalation brings inevitable human suffering.

“Bombs and missiles are not the way to resolve differences but only result in death, destruction and human misery.”

With tensions rapidly intensifying, there are growing fears that continued retaliation could trigger a broader regional conflict, compounding instability across the Middle East.

Urgent Appeal for Restraint

An urgent call has been made for all parties to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.

“To avert these terrible consequences for civilians, I call for restraint and implore all parties to see reason, to de-escalate, and for a return to the ‘negotiating table’ where they had been actively seeking a solution only hours earlier.”

The statement stresses that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving deep-rooted differences between states in a durable and sustainable manner.

Warning of Wider Conflict

There is also a stark warning that failure to de-escalate risks igniting a much wider confrontation.

“I have already warned that failing to do so risks an even wider conflict, that will inevitably lead to further senseless civilian deaths and destruction on a potentially unimaginable scale, not just in Iran but across the Middle East region.”

Such a development could have devastating humanitarian consequences beyond national borders.

International Law and Accountability

The statement concludes with a reminder that international humanitarian law is unequivocal regarding the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

“I remind all parties that international law with respect to armed conflict is very clear: the protection of civilians is paramount. Each and every actor involved must ensure compliance with these laws. Violations of them must lead to accountability for those responsible.”

As tensions continue to rise, the appeal reinforces the principle that civilian protection must remain central — and that accountability for breaches of international law is essential to uphold global norms.