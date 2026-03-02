Left Menu

Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacuation

A Chinese national was killed due to US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran. The Chinese foreign ministry is aiding citizens in leaving the area. Over 3,000 nationals have been evacuated, with further assistance provided through Chinese consulates in neighboring countries.

Updated: 02-03-2026 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese national succumbed to the ongoing military tensions involving US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, as reported by the Foreign Ministry on Monday. The spokesperson, Mao Ning, conveyed the nation's condolences and highlighted efforts to ensure citizens' safe evacuation.

Since the deterioration of security conditions, the Chinese foreign ministry, alongside embassies and consulates in the region, has been proactive in advising and aiding the evacuation of its nationals. A robust response has facilitated the evacuation of over 3,000 individuals thus far.

Teams have been dispatched to border crossings, where they coordinate logistical support for the evacuees. The Ministry urges any remaining nationals to take immediate measures for safety, suggesting swift evacuation and utilizing consular support when necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

