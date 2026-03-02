Middle East Energy Crisis: Drone Attacks Spark Oil Supply Fears
The Middle East faces a significant energy crisis after a wave of drone attacks led to the shutdown of key oil and gas facilities. Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery was closed as a precaution, affecting oil prices and exports. International tensions are escalating as Gulf infrastructure becomes a target.
A recent surge in drone attacks has severely impacted the Middle East's energy sector, prompting the closure of major oil and gas facilities across the region. Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, the kingdom's largest domestic oil processing unit, was shut down as a precautionary measure after an attempted strike.
Meanwhile, oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan has ground to a halt, and several significant Israeli gas fields have ceased operations amidst escalating regional tensions. The attacks have sent oil prices soaring by 13%, pushing them above $82 a barrel, the highest since January 2025, while also causing shipping slowdowns in the critical Strait of Hormuz.
The situation underscores increasing geopolitical strife, particularly as Gulf energy infrastructure, including facilities in Qatar and Iran, is targeted. These developments may lead to closer military collaboration between Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Israel against Iranian threats, raising concerns about prolonged disruptions in global energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Spike Oil Prices
Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader
Health Facilities Under Siege: Explosive Attacks in Iran
U.N. Watchdog Confirms No Damage to Iran's Nuclear Sites