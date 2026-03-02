Middle East Tensions Surge as Key Oil Facilities Face Drone Strikes

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, the nation's largest, was shut down as a precautionary measure following a drone strike amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The region, witnessing a third day of attacks, saw significant disruptions with the suspension of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and the halt of major Israeli gas fields.

Oil prices spiked by 13%, reaching $82 a barrel, following interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil supplies.

