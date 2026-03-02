Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Surge as Key Oil Facilities Face Drone Strikes

A series of coordinated drone and missile attacks across the Middle East led to precautionary shutdowns of vital oil and gas facilities. The resulting halt in production and exports has caused oil prices to skyrocket, amplifying supply anxieties due to the strategic significance of these facilities.

Updated: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST
Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, the nation's largest, was shut down as a precautionary measure following a drone strike amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The region, witnessing a third day of attacks, saw significant disruptions with the suspension of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and the halt of major Israeli gas fields.

Oil prices spiked by 13%, reaching $82 a barrel, following interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil supplies.

