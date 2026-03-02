Middle East Tensions Surge as Key Oil Facilities Face Drone Strikes
A series of coordinated drone and missile attacks across the Middle East led to precautionary shutdowns of vital oil and gas facilities. The resulting halt in production and exports has caused oil prices to skyrocket, amplifying supply anxieties due to the strategic significance of these facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST
Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, the nation's largest, was shut down as a precautionary measure following a drone strike amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The region, witnessing a third day of attacks, saw significant disruptions with the suspension of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and the halt of major Israeli gas fields.
Oil prices spiked by 13%, reaching $82 a barrel, following interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Spike Oil Prices
Strait of Hormuz Chaos: Insurers Pull War Risk Cover Amidst Rising Oil Shipping Costs
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: A Looming Oil Crisis
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Chain Disruptions
Airline Havoc: Middle East Tensions Cause Travel Chaos and Surge in Oil Prices