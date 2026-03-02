Escalating Tensions: Middle East Oil and Gas Infrastructure Under Attack

Saudi Arabia has taken the precautionary step of shutting down its largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, following a drone strike, sources reveal. The move comes amid a flurry of regional attacks involving Israeli and U.S. strikes, Iranian retaliation, and widespread precautionary closures of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

As a result of these escalating tensions, significant disruptions have occurred, including the suspension of oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and several major Israeli gas fields, severely impacting exports to Egypt. Oil prices have surged to over $82 a barrel, the highest since January 2025, as shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz grinds to a halt.

The series of attacks signifies a marked escalation in the region, putting Gulf energy infrastructure firmly in Iran's crosshairs and potentially drawing Saudi Arabia and Gulf states into closer alignment with U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.