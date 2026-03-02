Shaping Arunachal's Future: Deputy CM's Collaborative Budgeting

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has stated that the state's pre-Budget consultations with community-based organizations aim to incorporate public suggestions into planning and investment decisions. He emphasized the importance of responsive governance, ensuring every consultation leads to concrete action.

The Deputy CM, who also oversees the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, highlighted valuable insights gained from the interactions. The discussions focused on setting a clear path for sustainable growth, with priority areas including youth empowerment, women's participation, healthcare and education improvement, and balanced infrastructure development.

Mein noted significant progress in the last decade while stressing the need for continued institutional strengthening and visible outcomes. Deliberations also addressed initiatives to leverage cultural heritage for economic growth, underlining the state's commitment to a unified and prosperous future.