Cricketing Legends Return: Guiding India's Next Gen

In an effort to groom India's future cricket stars, the BCCI has enlisted former cricket icons Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh for specialized training camps at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. These camps target promising youth identified by the BCCI as potential senior team players.

The initiative, led by COE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, seeks to utilize the experience of cricket legends to enhance the skills of emerging talent. Zaheer Khan is currently engaged in a five-day session with upcoming pacers, while Harbhajan Singh plans a date for an off-spinners' camp.

This effort continues a tradition initiated by BCCI under Jagmohan Dalmiya's leadership, involving veterans like Chandu Borde and Syed Kirmani in coaching roles. Meanwhile, VRV Singh and Srinath Aravind have applied for pace bowling coach positions at the COE, replacing Troy Cooley.

(With inputs from agencies.)