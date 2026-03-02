Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Peaceful Holi Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to celebrate Holi with dignity, avoiding vulgar songs and chemical colors. He emphasized peace and harmony while performing Holika Dahan, discouraging forceful color application. Adityanath highlighted redevelopment work in Gorakhpur and noted improved festival conditions without riots or curfews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:29 IST
In a spirited exhortation for dignified Holi celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on citizens to forgo vulgar songs and chemical-based colors. The message, delivered at the 'Bhakt Prahlad Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, underscored the peaceful essence of festivities.

Adityanath urged attendees to conduct Holika Dahan without disrupting public order or causing property damage. Emphasizing the symbolism of Holi as a triumph of order over chaos, he called for societal vigilance against corruption and anarchy.

In Gorakhpur, urban redevelopment has transformed the congested Pandehata area into a vibrant corridor. Ensuring no displacement, Adityanath stated that development aims to boost local prosperity, reflecting a larger shift towards peaceful, inclusive celebrations across Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

