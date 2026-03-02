U.P. Ramps Up Security with Drones for Holi Celebrations
Authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have implemented extensive security measures for the upcoming Holi festival, including drone surveillance of processions and protection of mosques with tarpaulin covers. Over a thousand individuals are under surveillance, and additional police forces have been deployed to ensure peace during the festivities.
In preparation for the Holi festival, authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified security measures, covering over 10 mosques with tarpaulin to prevent any interference and deploying drone technology for surveillance.
The Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, confirmed that security has been beefed up, inspecting sensitive sites like 'Holika Dahan' locations, and organizing drone-monitored festivities with 64 processions planned.
District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted the formation of 27 security teams and the binding of over 1,000 individuals to maintain order during the celebrations.
