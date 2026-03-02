U.P. Ramps Up Security with Drones for Holi Celebrations

In preparation for the Holi festival, authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified security measures, covering over 10 mosques with tarpaulin to prevent any interference and deploying drone technology for surveillance.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, confirmed that security has been beefed up, inspecting sensitive sites like 'Holika Dahan' locations, and organizing drone-monitored festivities with 64 processions planned.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted the formation of 27 security teams and the binding of over 1,000 individuals to maintain order during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)