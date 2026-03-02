Left Menu

U.P. Ramps Up Security with Drones for Holi Celebrations

Authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have implemented extensive security measures for the upcoming Holi festival, including drone surveillance of processions and protection of mosques with tarpaulin covers. Over a thousand individuals are under surveillance, and additional police forces have been deployed to ensure peace during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST
U.P. Ramps Up Security with Drones for Holi Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Holi festival, authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have intensified security measures, covering over 10 mosques with tarpaulin to prevent any interference and deploying drone technology for surveillance.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, confirmed that security has been beefed up, inspecting sensitive sites like 'Holika Dahan' locations, and organizing drone-monitored festivities with 64 processions planned.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted the formation of 27 security teams and the binding of over 1,000 individuals to maintain order during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026