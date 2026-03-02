Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Tensions flare as Iran and Iranian-backed militias launch missiles at Israel and Arab states, with apparent strikes on the US Embassy in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Israel and the US retaliate against Iran, leading to significant casualties. As the conflict broadens, diplomatic moves and military strategies evolve rapidly across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:21 IST
The conflict in the Middle East intensified Monday as Iran and Iranian-backed militias launched missiles targeting Israel and Arab nations, with reports indicating damage to the US Embassy compound in Kuwait. Israel and the US responded with attacks against Iranian targets, leading to mounting casualties in an escalating war.

The US military reported collateral damage, as Kuwaiti defenses mistakenly downed three American F-15E Strike Eagles amid Iranian strikes. The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed over 555 deaths, with additional fatalities in Israel and Lebanon.

Diplomatically, new Iranian cleric Alireza Arafi urged the swift appointment of a new supreme leader amidst the chaos. Meanwhile, Iran's drone attacks reached Qatar, and UAE air defenses successfully intercepted threats over Abu Dhabi. Regional airspace disruptions and civilian displacements continue, as global powers like Russia remain engaged in ongoing dialogues.

