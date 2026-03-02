Kuwait's Friendly-Fire Fallout: U.S. Jets Downed in Regional Escalation

In a significant setback amid ongoing Middle East tensions, Kuwait's air defenses mistakenly shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets, marking the first such incident since hostilities with Iran began on Saturday.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that all six crew members safely ejected and were retrieved in stable condition. This friendly-fire incident, set against the backdrop of rising conflict with Iran, underscores the unpredictable volatility now looming over the Gulf region.

As Iranian retaliations continue, Tehran's military announced intentions to target U.S. bases in response to the combined U.S.-Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, smoke rose from near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, heightening concerns as tensions escalate and polling reflects waning American support for military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)