Left Menu

Gas Price Surge: Europe's LNG Crisis Amid Mideast Conflict

European natural gas futures have surged 42% following QatarEnergy's decision to halt LNG production due to conflict in the Middle East. The disruption has affected the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route, escalating concerns for Europe, which depends on non-Russian gas supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:14 IST
Gas Price Surge: Europe's LNG Crisis Amid Mideast Conflict
  • Country:
  • Germany

European natural gas futures have experienced a dramatic surge, rising by 42%, in response to the cessation of shipments by a pivotal LNG supplier amid ongoing Middle East conflicts. The futures contract set for April is now priced at 45.46 euros (USD 53.26) on the ICE commodities exchange, marking a significant escalation.

The increase follows an announcement by QatarEnergy, the state-owned gas producer, which declared it would terminate its production of liquified natural gas due to the intensifying war conditions in the region. Qatar plays a critical role in supplying Europe with LNG, serving as an alternative to Russian pipeline gas, which has become scarce since the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The disruption of shipping activities in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for LNG tankers from the Persian Gulf, adds to the mounting logistical challenges Europe faces in securing necessary energy imports, thereby exacerbating the already precarious energy situation on the continent.

TRENDING

1
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
2
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global
3
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026