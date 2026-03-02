Gas Price Surge: Europe's LNG Crisis Amid Mideast Conflict

European natural gas futures have experienced a dramatic surge, rising by 42%, in response to the cessation of shipments by a pivotal LNG supplier amid ongoing Middle East conflicts. The futures contract set for April is now priced at 45.46 euros (USD 53.26) on the ICE commodities exchange, marking a significant escalation.

The increase follows an announcement by QatarEnergy, the state-owned gas producer, which declared it would terminate its production of liquified natural gas due to the intensifying war conditions in the region. Qatar plays a critical role in supplying Europe with LNG, serving as an alternative to Russian pipeline gas, which has become scarce since the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The disruption of shipping activities in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for LNG tankers from the Persian Gulf, adds to the mounting logistical challenges Europe faces in securing necessary energy imports, thereby exacerbating the already precarious energy situation on the continent.