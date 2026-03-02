INS Sudarshini Reaches Alexandria Under Lokayan-26, Strengthening India–Egypt Maritime Ties

INS Sudarshini arrived at the historic port city of Alexandria on 1 March 2026, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan-26.

The arrival follows the vessel’s northbound transit through the Suez Canal after departing Safaga last week. The three-masted barque’s passage through the 193-kilometre canal — one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors linking East and West — served as a major operational and training highlight for the trainees participating in the global voyage.

Training Through Historic Sea Lanes

The Suez Canal transit provided hands-on exposure to one of the busiest and most geopolitically significant waterways in the world.

For the trainees onboard, navigating through the canal required:

Precision seamanship

Close coordination with canal authorities

Adherence to international maritime protocols

Operational awareness in high-density shipping lanes

The experience formed a core part of Lokayan-26’s training objectives, combining maritime heritage with contemporary operational learning.

“Bridges of Friendship” Initiative

INS Sudarshini’s entry into Alexandria reinforces the “Bridges of Friendship” initiative, aimed at celebrating and strengthening maritime partnerships between India and friendly nations.

India and Egypt share centuries-old cultural and commercial ties, rooted in historic maritime exchanges across the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean. In recent years, bilateral relations have deepened across multiple sectors, particularly in defence and maritime cooperation.

The port call underscores India’s continued commitment to expanding strategic engagement in the Western Indian Ocean and Mediterranean regions.

Diplomatic and Naval Engagements

Upon arrival in Alexandria, the ship was received by officials from the Egyptian Navy and representatives of the Indian Embassy.

The Commanding Officer paid a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Mahmoud Abdelsattar, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base.

During the port visit, activities will include:

Professional exchanges between naval personnel

Interoperability discussions

Community outreach initiatives

Cultural engagements

These engagements aim to foster goodwill, enhance operational understanding and strengthen cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Egyptian Navy.

Maritime Diplomacy in Action

INS Sudarshini, a sail training vessel, serves not only as a platform for training young naval personnel but also as an instrument of maritime diplomacy.

Through port visits and transoceanic expeditions such as Lokayan-26, the Indian Navy advances:

Naval training excellence

Strategic partnerships

Cultural diplomacy

Shared maritime security interests

The stop in Alexandria reflects the broader strategic alignment between India and Egypt, both key maritime nations with significant roles in ensuring regional stability and safeguarding vital sea lanes of communication.

As Lokayan-26 progresses, INS Sudarshini continues to symbolise India’s maritime heritage and its contemporary commitment to international naval cooperation.