Switzerland's Neutral Bridge Keeps U.S.-Iran Dialogue Afloat

Switzerland maintains an active diplomatic channel between the U.S. and Iran, despite ongoing conflicts. This channel has been active since February 28, amid U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran. Switzerland serves as a neutral 'protecting power,' representing U.S. interests in Iran since their diplomatic ties were severed in 1979.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Switzerland announced on Monday that its diplomatic communication channel between the United States and Iran remains functional, despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran that began on February 28. This channel is open to both nations and allows communication in both directions, according to an email from the Swiss foreign ministry to Reuters.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the severance of diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran, Switzerland has held a mandate as a neutral 'protecting power,' representing U.S. diplomatic interests in Iran. The Swiss foreign ministry asserted that all of its embassies in the region are currently operational.

In addition, Switzerland is extending support to its citizens in the region who are in need of assistance, reaffirming its role as a key intermediary during heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

