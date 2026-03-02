Left Menu

Escalating Air War: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Rock Middle East

The U.S. and Israel have expanded their air campaign against Iran, targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, as Iran retaliates with missile strikes on Gulf states. The conflict has disrupted oil markets and global air travel, with energy prices rising sharply. The situation remains tense with ongoing military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:07 IST
Escalating Air War: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Rock Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The air war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has expanded significantly, with Israel conducting strikes in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks, and Iran firing missiles and drones towards Gulf states. A tragic incident occurred when Kuwait mistakenly downed three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian assault, although all pilots were safely recovered. Video evidence shows one jet spiraling down, engulfed in flames.

Amid a weekend of intense bombing that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, regional tensions have escalated, impacting global oil markets as energy prices surged, threatening economic revival. In his first briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refrained from setting a campaign end-date, emphasizing the goal of diminishing Iran's regional power, seen as a cover for nuclear ambitions.

Hezbollah's missile attack on Israel prompted further Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties and heightened tensions. Escalating violence led to Europe considering measures to suppress Iran's capabilities, while global oil and air transport faced disruptions, complicating geopolitical dynamics ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

TRENDING

1
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
2
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global
3
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026