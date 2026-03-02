Escalating Air War: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Rock Middle East

The air war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran has expanded significantly, with Israel conducting strikes in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks, and Iran firing missiles and drones towards Gulf states. A tragic incident occurred when Kuwait mistakenly downed three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian assault, although all pilots were safely recovered. Video evidence shows one jet spiraling down, engulfed in flames.

Amid a weekend of intense bombing that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, regional tensions have escalated, impacting global oil markets as energy prices surged, threatening economic revival. In his first briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refrained from setting a campaign end-date, emphasizing the goal of diminishing Iran's regional power, seen as a cover for nuclear ambitions.

Hezbollah's missile attack on Israel prompted further Israeli airstrikes, resulting in casualties and heightened tensions. Escalating violence led to Europe considering measures to suppress Iran's capabilities, while global oil and air transport faced disruptions, complicating geopolitical dynamics ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.