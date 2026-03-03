U.S. Orders Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. State Department has ordered the evacuation of non-essential government personnel and their families from Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan. This precautionary move is instigated by ongoing security concerns linked to conflicts involving Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:28 IST
In a sweeping precautionary measure, the U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday the mandatory evacuation of non-emergency government personnel and their families from strategic Middle Eastern nations Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.
This decision reflects escalating security concerns tied to the continuing conflicts between the U.S. and Iran, heightening regional tensions.
The directive underscores the increasing volatility in the region, as international stakeholders closely monitor the evolving dynamics. The personnel departures intend to safeguard citizens amidst growing uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- evacuation
- State Department
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Jordan
- security
- Iran
- Middle East
- conflict
ALSO READ
High Security in Srinagar Amid Shia Protest Mourning Ayatollah Khamenei
US State Department orders the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Bahrain and Jordan, reports AP.
West Indies Cricket Team's Return Delayed Amid Gulf Region Security Concerns
U.S. Government Expands Anthropic AI Boycott Amid National Security Concerns
The Mysterious Burial of El Mencho: Cartel Leader's Final Rites Amidst Military Pomp and Security Fears