U.S. Orders Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions

In a sweeping precautionary measure, the U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday the mandatory evacuation of non-emergency government personnel and their families from strategic Middle Eastern nations Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.

This decision reflects escalating security concerns tied to the continuing conflicts between the U.S. and Iran, heightening regional tensions.

The directive underscores the increasing volatility in the region, as international stakeholders closely monitor the evolving dynamics. The personnel departures intend to safeguard citizens amidst growing uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)