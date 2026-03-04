Left Menu

China's Commitment to U.S. Dialogue: A Balancing Act

China is eager to collaborate with the United States to enhance dialogue at all levels while firmly maintaining its core principles and 'red lines.' Lou Qinjian emphasized mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between China and the U.S., insisting on safeguarding sovereignty and development interests.

Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the United States, aiming to bolster communication at all levels while staunchly defending its fundamental principles and 'red lines.' Lou Qinjian, a spokesman for the national legislature, highlighted this stance on Wednesday.

He urged both nations to respect one another and peacefully coexist, reiterating China's commitment to protecting its sovereignty, security, and developmental interests. Lou's comments emphasize China's firm adherence to its core values during bilateral engagements.

The remarks were made at a press conference ahead of the National People's Congress, which is scheduled to commence its annual session on Thursday.

