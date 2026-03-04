Mojtaba Khamanei: A Potential Successor Amidst Turmoil

Mojtaba Khamanei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emerged unscathed from U.S. and Israeli air strikes that have shaken the nation. These strikes resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several significant military figures.

According to two Iranian sources speaking to Reuters, Mojtaba is being seen by the Iranian establishment as a potential successor to his father. This development suggests he might play a crucial role in the country's leadership moving forward.

The attack marks a highly volatile period, with geopolitical tensions reaching new heights as nations await the next move on Iran's political chessboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)