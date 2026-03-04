Shocking Incident: Granny's Rage Ends in Scalding Horror

In a shocking turn of events in Nagpur's Koradi area, a grandmother's fury led to a severe scalding incident. The distressing episode unfolded on March 3 when a playful mishap saw four-year-old Om Harish Wange accidentally spraying paint on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray.

The incident, which left the young boy with severe burns, was caught on CCTV as Thackeray allegedly retaliated by dousing the child with boiling water, causing severe injuries below the waist. Om was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where doctors assessed he had suffered burns covering 45% of his body.

Local police have announced their intentions to file charges against the grandmother as more details emerge from this tragic altercation. The local community remains in shock as the investigation continues into this unsettling family incident.