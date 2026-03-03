Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Faces Stadium Ban: A Clash Over Fan Misconduct

The All India Football Federation has sanctioned Mohun Bagan Super Giants with a fine and a full stadium closure for their next game against Odisha FC due to 'spectator misconduct.' The club accepts the financial penalty but protests the stadium closure, which punishes dedicated fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST
Mohun Bagan Faces Stadium Ban: A Clash Over Fan Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has imposed stringent sanctions on the Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The club has been fined, and its next match against Odisha FC will be played in an empty stadium as a punishment for repeated 'spectator misconduct.'

This penalty stems from several violations observed during a probationary period, following incidents at previous matches. Mohun Bagan accepted the financial penalty but expressed disappointment over the stadium ban, arguing it unduly affects their loyal fans.

Despite the club's appeal, the AIFF stands firm on its decision. Deputy Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan emphasized the importance of safety and security for all attendees, underscoring that regulations must be strictly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique and Starmer's Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique and Starmer's Stance on Iran Strike...

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

 India
3
Stunning Flamengo Maneuver: Filipe Luis Out After Victory

Stunning Flamengo Maneuver: Filipe Luis Out After Victory

 Global
4
India Urges Dialogue Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

India Urges Dialogue Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026