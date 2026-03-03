Mohun Bagan Faces Stadium Ban: A Clash Over Fan Misconduct

In a decisive move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has imposed stringent sanctions on the Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The club has been fined, and its next match against Odisha FC will be played in an empty stadium as a punishment for repeated 'spectator misconduct.'

This penalty stems from several violations observed during a probationary period, following incidents at previous matches. Mohun Bagan accepted the financial penalty but expressed disappointment over the stadium ban, arguing it unduly affects their loyal fans.

Despite the club's appeal, the AIFF stands firm on its decision. Deputy Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan emphasized the importance of safety and security for all attendees, underscoring that regulations must be strictly followed.

