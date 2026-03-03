Mohun Bagan Faces Stadium Ban: A Clash Over Fan Misconduct
The All India Football Federation has sanctioned Mohun Bagan Super Giants with a fine and a full stadium closure for their next game against Odisha FC due to 'spectator misconduct.' The club accepts the financial penalty but protests the stadium closure, which punishes dedicated fans.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has imposed stringent sanctions on the Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The club has been fined, and its next match against Odisha FC will be played in an empty stadium as a punishment for repeated 'spectator misconduct.'
This penalty stems from several violations observed during a probationary period, following incidents at previous matches. Mohun Bagan accepted the financial penalty but expressed disappointment over the stadium ban, arguing it unduly affects their loyal fans.
Despite the club's appeal, the AIFF stands firm on its decision. Deputy Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan emphasized the importance of safety and security for all attendees, underscoring that regulations must be strictly followed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Slaps Rs 38 Lakh Fine on Coffee Day Enterprises for Accounting Violations
Ticket Crackdown in Jammu: Railway Fines Surge Amid Passenger Rush
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery
Saudi state television says authorities temporarily shut down Ras Tanura refinery near Dammam after drone attack, reports AP.
Breaking Barriers: Vrindavan Widows Redefine Holi Celebrations