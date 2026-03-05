Airline Shares Soar Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions
Airline shares rebounded as flights resumed from the Middle East, providing relief after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Governments scrambled to evacuate citizens, while Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways resumed limited services. Asian airline shares recovered, but concerns persist over the conflict's impact on oil prices and airline revenues.
Airline shares surged on Thursday as flight operations began to resume from the Middle East, offering some respite to carriers hit hard by earlier U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, which had wiped billions off their market value.
Countries are racing to evacuate citizens as the escalating U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran shuts regional airspace, complicating evacuation efforts. Major hubs like Dubai airport, usually handling over 1,000 flights a day, are seeing significant disruptions, affecting routes and escalating ticket costs.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways have cautiously resumed limited services, while Asian airline stocks saw a rebound amidst oil price fluctuations and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Global airlines continue navigating alternative routes, while stranded passengers seek passage through the few remaining open corridors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
