Left Menu

Airline Shares Soar Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions

Airline shares rebounded as flights resumed from the Middle East, providing relief after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Governments scrambled to evacuate citizens, while Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways resumed limited services. Asian airline shares recovered, but concerns persist over the conflict's impact on oil prices and airline revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:30 IST
Airline Shares Soar Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions

Airline shares surged on Thursday as flight operations began to resume from the Middle East, offering some respite to carriers hit hard by earlier U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, which had wiped billions off their market value.

Countries are racing to evacuate citizens as the escalating U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran shuts regional airspace, complicating evacuation efforts. Major hubs like Dubai airport, usually handling over 1,000 flights a day, are seeing significant disruptions, affecting routes and escalating ticket costs.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways have cautiously resumed limited services, while Asian airline stocks saw a rebound amidst oil price fluctuations and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Global airlines continue navigating alternative routes, while stranded passengers seek passage through the few remaining open corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
2
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global
3
Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

 India
4
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026