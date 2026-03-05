Speculation Swirls Around Nitish Kumar's Potential Move to Rajya Sabha

Amid rising speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially transitioning to the Rajya Sabha, Minister Ramkripal Yadav emphasized that the decision rests with Kumar and his party, the Janata Dal (United). Yadav described the situation as an internal JD(U) matter, downplaying the opposition, which he criticized as 'troubled' and losing credibility each day.

Union ministers dismissed the rumors of a leadership change in Bihar. Union Minister Chirag Paswan clarified that there is no ongoing discussion to replace Kumar as the Chief Minister, reaffirming his leadership and the stability of the 'double-engine' government in Bihar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh referred to the speculation as a 'joke,' insisting Kumar remains the Chief Minister.

Adding to the discussion, Bihar State Minister Ashok Chaudhary hinted at a possible outcome within hours following recent meetings. Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Sanjay Gandhi reiterated that the final decision on Kumar's potential Rajya Sabha candidacy lies with him. The developments follow the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, scheduled for March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)