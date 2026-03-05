Drone Incursion: Azerbaijan Calls for Iran's Explanation
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry protested to Iran over Iranian drones crossing into Nakhchivan, injuring two at an airport. They demand Iran explain and prevent future incidents. Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond, as footage shows smoke at the airport. Iran's ambassador was summoned for a formal protest note.
Azerbaijan's foreign ministry lodged a formal protest with the Iranian embassy on Thursday following an incursion by Iranian drones into Azerbaijani airspace, which injured two individuals at an airport located in the Nakhchivan exclave.
The ministry highlighted that such an attack contradicts international law, exacerbating regional tensions, and demanded immediate clarification and actions from Iran to avoid future incidents. Consequently, the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to receive an official protest note.
Reports state one drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, near Iran's border, while another landed close to a village school. Video evidence reveals smoke emerging from the airport, as Azerbaijan considers 'appropriate response measures' against Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport
Pakistan Treads Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Protests and Geopolitical Strain
Abu Dhabi Airports Reopens Zayed International for Limited Operations
Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests