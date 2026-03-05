Drone Incursion: Azerbaijan Calls for Iran's Explanation

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry lodged a formal protest with the Iranian embassy on Thursday following an incursion by Iranian drones into Azerbaijani airspace, which injured two individuals at an airport located in the Nakhchivan exclave.

The ministry highlighted that such an attack contradicts international law, exacerbating regional tensions, and demanded immediate clarification and actions from Iran to avoid future incidents. Consequently, the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to receive an official protest note.

Reports state one drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, near Iran's border, while another landed close to a village school. Video evidence reveals smoke emerging from the airport, as Azerbaijan considers 'appropriate response measures' against Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)