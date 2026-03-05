Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government's Silence on US-Israel Actions Near Indian Borders

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly criticized the BJP-led central government on Thursday for its "unprecedented silence" regarding US-Israeli military actions reaching areas near India's borders and the Indian Ocean.

In a statement on X, Yadav expressed concern about the proximity of these attacks to Indian territories, questioning why the government has yet to clarify its position. He emphasized that the situation is troubling for Indian citizens and suggested that the government's apparent 'silence' might be more than mere hesitation, hinting at possible fears preventing a response.

Yadav urged the government, along with the external affairs and defense ministries, to articulate India's position to the international community. Criticizing the government's ambiguous approach, he accused it of potential distractions in the upcoming Parliament session. He called this period a "time of government vacuum" that is causing public worry over the nation's security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)