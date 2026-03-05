Political Symbolism in West Bengal: TMC vs. BJP in Rajya Sabha Election

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed their respective nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal. This political maneuvering sets the stage for an electoral contest rich in political symbolism ahead of the impending assembly polls.

Four nominees from the TMC, including minister Babul Supriyo and former DGP Rajeev Kumar, have lodged their candidacies as the party eyes a sweep of four out of five seats. Meanwhile, ex-state BJP president Rahul Sinha is running as the party's lone contender.

The TMC's comfortable majority in the state assembly positions it favorably to secure four seats, with the BJP likely to clinch the remainder. The candidate lists underscore the strategic political messaging both parties aim to project as they gear up for assembly elections.

