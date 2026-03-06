Dramatic Arrest in Kalvari: Accused Killer Caught After Police Encounter
A man accused of murdering an 18-year-old woman was apprehended following a police shootout in Kalvari. The suspect and a police officer sustained injuries during the exchange. The accused, Mandeep Paswan, had previous charges, including molestation and other serious crimes, leading to a multi-force operation for his arrest.
An intense police operation culminated in the arrest of Mandeep Paswan, who faced charges for the murder of an 18-year-old woman in the Kalvari area. The arrest followed a dramatic exchange of gunfire with law enforcement, leading to Paswan sustaining a knee injury.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shyamkant disclosed that the woman was murdered in a village by Paswan, who had also molested the victim earlier. The case was registered under multiple serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), prompting a swift and coordinated response from various police units.
The operation involved Kalwari police station personnel, along with SWAT and the Special Operations Group, resulting in the seizure of a pistol and cartridges from Paswan. During the encounter, Head Constable Arvind Singh was also injured and admitted to the hospital. Authorities revealed that Paswan had previous charges under the BNS, IT Act, and POCSO Act.
