Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Intensifies
Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburbs, and the Iran-backed group warned Israelis near the frontier to evacuate. As Lebanon becomes embroiled in the conflict, casualties rise. The Israeli military carried out multiple attacks targeting Hezbollah's facilities, while Hezbollah counters, threatening retaliation against Israeli frontier towns.
In a dramatic escalation, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah-held areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, following directives for residents to evacuate. This move comes amid rising tensions, as the Iran-backed Hezbollah warned Israelis near the border to flee, signaling a widening conflict.
Overnight, Israel's military executed 26 waves of airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah's command centers and weapon storage facilities, as reported by officials. In response, Hezbollah issued a stark warning in Hebrew via Telegram, urging Israeli residents within 5 kilometers of the border to leave their homes.
Hezbollah condemned Israel's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, highlighting the destruction of infrastructure and civilian displacement. The Lebanese health ministry estimates 123 deaths and 683 injuries this week due to the Israeli strikes, though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
