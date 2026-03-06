Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Intensifies

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah-held areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, following directives for residents to evacuate. This move comes amid rising tensions, as the Iran-backed Hezbollah warned Israelis near the border to flee, signaling a widening conflict.

Overnight, Israel's military executed 26 waves of airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah's command centers and weapon storage facilities, as reported by officials. In response, Hezbollah issued a stark warning in Hebrew via Telegram, urging Israeli residents within 5 kilometers of the border to leave their homes.

Hezbollah condemned Israel's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, highlighting the destruction of infrastructure and civilian displacement. The Lebanese health ministry estimates 123 deaths and 683 injuries this week due to the Israeli strikes, though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

