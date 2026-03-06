Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Intensifies

Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburbs, and the Iran-backed group warned Israelis near the frontier to evacuate. As Lebanon becomes embroiled in the conflict, casualties rise. The Israeli military carried out multiple attacks targeting Hezbollah's facilities, while Hezbollah counters, threatening retaliation against Israeli frontier towns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah-held areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, following directives for residents to evacuate. This move comes amid rising tensions, as the Iran-backed Hezbollah warned Israelis near the border to flee, signaling a widening conflict.

Overnight, Israel's military executed 26 waves of airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah's command centers and weapon storage facilities, as reported by officials. In response, Hezbollah issued a stark warning in Hebrew via Telegram, urging Israeli residents within 5 kilometers of the border to leave their homes.

Hezbollah condemned Israel's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, highlighting the destruction of infrastructure and civilian displacement. The Lebanese health ministry estimates 123 deaths and 683 injuries this week due to the Israeli strikes, though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

 Australia
2
Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

 Global
3
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026