Transforming India's Defence: Vision 2047 Unveiled

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed an ambitious vision document aimed at transforming India's military forces by 2047. This strategic plan, crafted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, seeks to modernize the armed forces into a multi-domain, technologically-advanced entity in time for the centenary of India's independence.

The document, titled 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military,' emerged after lessons learned from a recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. It outlines initiatives for strategic reforms and enhancements, emphasizing joint operations and self-reliance in defense technologies.

Promoting indigenous defense manufacturing and innovation forms a core component of the blueprint, aiming to bolster operational readiness and national growth. The vision underscores integration across military, diplomatic, and economic fronts to address future security challenges, thereby contributing to a strong, resilient, and revered Viksit Bharat.

