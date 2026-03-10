Left Menu

Transforming India's Defence: Vision 2047 Unveiled

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a strategic vision document outlining reforms to modernize the Indian military by 2047. Prepared by the Integrated Defence Staff, it emphasizes jointness, self-reliance, and advanced technologies to build a combat-ready force, ensuring national security amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:46 IST
Transforming India's Defence: Vision 2047 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed an ambitious vision document aimed at transforming India's military forces by 2047. This strategic plan, crafted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, seeks to modernize the armed forces into a multi-domain, technologically-advanced entity in time for the centenary of India's independence.

The document, titled 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military,' emerged after lessons learned from a recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. It outlines initiatives for strategic reforms and enhancements, emphasizing joint operations and self-reliance in defense technologies.

Promoting indigenous defense manufacturing and innovation forms a core component of the blueprint, aiming to bolster operational readiness and national growth. The vision underscores integration across military, diplomatic, and economic fronts to address future security challenges, thereby contributing to a strong, resilient, and revered Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026