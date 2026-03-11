Greece Confronts Price Speculation Amidst U.S.-Israeli War Tensions
Greece plans to cap profit margins on fuel and supermarket products for three months, addressing speculative price hikes driven by rising energy costs due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
In a decisive move to combat speculative price hikes stemming from escalating energy costs, Greece has announced plans to impose a three-month cap on profit margins for fuel and supermarket products.
The measures come in response to the economic fallout from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that the situation must not lead to profiteering, particularly amid the volatility in oil prices that surged as doubts grew over the International Energy Agency's capacity to counteract supply disruptions.
The Greek government is expected to provide further details on the initiative in the coming days, aiming to stabilize the market and protect consumers from unjust pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
