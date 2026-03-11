Left Menu

Greece Confronts Price Speculation Amidst U.S.-Israeli War Tensions

Greece plans to cap profit margins on fuel and supermarket products for three months, addressing speculative price hikes driven by rising energy costs due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:30 IST
Greece Confronts Price Speculation Amidst U.S.-Israeli War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to combat speculative price hikes stemming from escalating energy costs, Greece has announced plans to impose a three-month cap on profit margins for fuel and supermarket products.

The measures come in response to the economic fallout from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized that the situation must not lead to profiteering, particularly amid the volatility in oil prices that surged as doubts grew over the International Energy Agency's capacity to counteract supply disruptions.

The Greek government is expected to provide further details on the initiative in the coming days, aiming to stabilize the market and protect consumers from unjust pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026