Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape: Wedding Gunfire in Jammu

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a marriage function in Jammu on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The assailant, Kamal Singh Jamwal, 63, fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range but was thwarted by the security team, who promptly took him into custody. The incident occurred at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, where Abdullah was present to celebrate a party leader's daughter's wedding.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed alarm over the security lapse, questioning how someone could approach a Z+ NSG-protected individual so closely. Police have seized the firearm used and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)