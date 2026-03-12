Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape: Wedding Gunfire in Jammu

Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly escaped a gun attack during a wedding in Jammu. The attacker, Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired at Abdullah at close range but was subdued by security personnel. Police have launched an investigation into the security breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:17 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape: Wedding Gunfire in Jammu
incident
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a marriage function in Jammu on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The assailant, Kamal Singh Jamwal, 63, fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range but was thwarted by the security team, who promptly took him into custody. The incident occurred at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, where Abdullah was present to celebrate a party leader's daughter's wedding.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed alarm over the security lapse, questioning how someone could approach a Z+ NSG-protected individual so closely. Police have seized the firearm used and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026