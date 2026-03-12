Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape: Wedding Gunfire in Jammu
Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, narrowly escaped a gun attack during a wedding in Jammu. The attacker, Kamal Singh Jamwal, fired at Abdullah at close range but was subdued by security personnel. Police have launched an investigation into the security breach.
Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a marriage function in Jammu on Wednesday night, according to officials.
The assailant, Kamal Singh Jamwal, 63, fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range but was thwarted by the security team, who promptly took him into custody. The incident occurred at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, where Abdullah was present to celebrate a party leader's daughter's wedding.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed alarm over the security lapse, questioning how someone could approach a Z+ NSG-protected individual so closely. Police have seized the firearm used and are investigating the motive behind the attack.
