Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for College Student's Rapist

A local court sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping a college student in 2022. The verdict was delivered by Additional District Judge-II, Anubhav Trivedi. The accused's family members were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The case was reported after the victim received threats.

Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for College Student's Rapist
The Kotwali court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a college student last year. The verdict was pronounced by Additional District Judge-II, Anubhav Trivedi, who found the accused guilty after a comprehensive trial. Despite initial fears, the victim bravely came forward to report the crime.

The case, which was registered in August 2022, drew significant public attention. The accused, the victim's neighbor, was found guilty of following and harassing her repeatedly before committing the heinous act. Family members of the convict were acquitted due to a lack of concrete evidence against them.

Government counsel Devendra Panchal emphasized the importance of reporting such crimes promptly, as the victim alleged multiple instances of harassment prior to the assault. Authorities hope this case encourages other victims to speak out against similar acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

