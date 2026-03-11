Thane Hotels on Brink: LPG Supply Crisis Looms

The hospitality sector in Thane is on the verge of a crisis as over 800 hotels and restaurants find themselves grappling with a dwindling supply of commercial LPG. This shortfall stems from supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Raghunath Shetty, Secretary of the Thane City Hotel Association, revealed that most food businesses have barely five to six days' worth of gas stock left. He warned that if the situation does not improve immediately, closures could become inevitable.

The association highlighted issues of black marketing, with some suppliers exploiting the shortage by charging an additional Rs 400 per cylinder. In response, the Center has instructed states and Union territories to monitor LPG supply and curb any illegal activity.

