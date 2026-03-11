Corporate Showers and Water Woes: Thane's Supply Crisis

In a dramatic protest highlighting Thane's water crisis, NCP (SP) corporator Abhijit Pawar staged an unusual demonstration at the Thane Municipal Corporation premises on Wednesday. The highlight was Pawar bathing with water drawn from the corporation's own taps at around 1:30 pm.

Pawar, expressing frustration over the city's inefficient water distribution, noted that the system is riddled with mismanagement. He criticized the municipal personnel for their biased handling of water supply and their lack of transparency in addressing residents' grievances.

NCP (SP) Thane district president Manoj Pradhan emphasized that while new corporations like Navi Mumbai have advanced by creating their own dams, Thane has lagged, despite prior approvals. The city faces a debilitating shortfall, receiving 550 million litres against a requirement of 621 million litres daily, with residents, especially in Kalwa, bearing the brunt. The opposition has warned of escalating protests unless immediate corrective action is taken.

