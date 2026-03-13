C R Paatil Launches Sujalam Gaon ID to Digitise Rural Water Schemes

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C. R. Paatil chaired a high-level meeting with Ministers of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Rural Water Supply (RWS) and Panchayati Raj Departments from States and Union Territories to chart the implementation roadmap of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, the government’s flagship programme to ensure universal rural tap water coverage.

The meeting, attended by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri V. Somanna and senior officials of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), was convened following the Union Cabinet’s approval to extend Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 until December 2028 with major structural reforms and enhanced funding.

Sujalam Gaon ID: Digital Identity for Rural Water Schemes

During the meeting, Shri C. R. Paatil launched the Sujalam Gaon ID, a unique digital identifier designed to digitally map rural piped water supply infrastructure across the country.

For the first time, every rural drinking water scheme is being assigned a digital identity, enabling a comprehensive national platform for monitoring and managing water supply systems.

So far:

1.64 lakh Sujalam Gaon IDs have been generated across 31 States and Union Territories

These are linked with 67,000 Sujalam Bharat IDs

Each Sujalam Bharat ID integrates both the infrastructure ID and service area ID of a water supply scheme

The system will allow end-to-end digital mapping of the rural water supply chain—from source to household tap, significantly strengthening transparency, monitoring, and real-time data-driven decision making.

Officials described the initiative as a major digital governance reform that will transform rural water service management and support India’s long-term development vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Stronger Monitoring and Accountability for States

Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister stressed the importance of timely completion of rural water supply schemes and stronger monitoring mechanisms.

Noting that water is a State subject, he said the success of Jal Jeevan Mission depends on the accountability and performance of State Governments in ensuring reliable tap water supply to rural households.

Shri Paatil cautioned that delays in some states have been caused by technical shortcomings and emphasised that any expenditure arising from oversized or technically non-compliant works will have to be borne by the respective State Governments.

He also called for:

Strict adherence to approved technical specifications and cost norms

Proper water source assessment before scheme execution

Expansion of water conservation and groundwater recharge initiatives in regions facing seasonal shortages

The Minister highlighted that quality of construction is as critical as water quality, urging states to maintain high engineering standards while ensuring timely completion of sanctioned projects.

Jan Bhagidari Central to Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Minister of State Shri V. Somanna underlined the critical role of States, Panchayati Raj Institutions and community participation in strengthening rural water governance.

He noted that JJM 2.0 will focus on citizen-centric service delivery, with strong emphasis on:

Sustainable water sources

Improved operation and maintenance (O&M) systems

Long-term functionality of water supply infrastructure

Community participation under the Mission will be strengthened through Jan Bhagidari initiatives such as Jal Arpan and Jal Utsav, encouraging local ownership of rural water infrastructure.

He also highlighted the Mission’s significant socio-economic benefits, including reducing women’s burden of water collection, improving public health outcomes, and generating rural employment opportunities.

Major Funding Boost for Rural Water Infrastructure

Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), presented key reforms and financing modalities under JJM 2.0.

The total financial outlay of the Mission has been increased dramatically from ₹3.60 lakh crore to ₹8.69 lakh crore, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening rural drinking water infrastructure.

The next phase of the Mission will focus on:

Improving infrastructure quality

Strengthening operation and maintenance systems

Enhancing community participation and local ownership

Central Funds Linked to Compliance

Central assistance under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will be released only after States and UTs meet four mandatory compliance conditions:

Signing the Cabinet-approved MoU

Creation of Sujal Gaon IDs for digital mapping of all schemes

Completion of financial reconciliation

Notification of State-level O&M policies

The Mission will adopt multiple financing modes including:

Upfront funding for Single Village Schemes (SVS) and schemes in quality-affected areas

Reimbursement mode for ongoing Multi-Village Schemes (MVS) and Bulk Water Schemes (BWS)

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for PPP-based annuity projects

Officials clarified that no central assistance will be provided for retrofitting existing schemes.

Digital Governance and Village-Level Monitoring

Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, highlighted that JJM 2.0 will promote decentralised Gram Panchayat-led water governance supported by strong digital monitoring systems.

The Sujalam Bharat digital architecture will enable complete mapping of rural water infrastructure and service areas through Sujal Gaon IDs, allowing real-time monitoring and improved transparency.

Village-level service assessment will be conducted through Jal Seva Aankalan, while citizen oversight will be strengthened through the Meri Panchayat mobile application.

Gram Panchayats will certify ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status only after ensuring sustainable operation and maintenance systems are in place, making long-term functionality a mandatory requirement under the Mission.

Officials also called for a whole-of-government approach, encouraging convergence across departments to strengthen water source sustainability and long-term rural water security.

With expanded funding, structural reforms, and digital governance tools, Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 is expected to accelerate progress toward universal rural tap water access by December 2028, a key milestone in India’s development roadmap toward Viksit Bharat @2047.