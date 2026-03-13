False Promises Unveiled: Arrest of Self-Styled Godman

In a shocking incident, authorities have arrested a self-proclaimed godman named Bhagwandin, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretense of administering traditional medicine to help her conceive a son.

The alleged crime took place after the woman's husband and mother-in-law escorted her to Bhagwandin's residence in Balrampur village. Known for his occult practices, Bhagwandin had gained a reputation for offering rituals and remedies promising male offspring.

On March 11, he purportedly led the woman to a relative's house in Bilandpur Ashok village, ordering her family to wait outside while he sexually assaulted her inside. Authorities have collected forensic evidence and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)