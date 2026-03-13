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False Promises Unveiled: Arrest of Self-Styled Godman

A self-proclaimed godman, Bhagwandin, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the guise of offering her traditional medicine to conceive a son. The incident occurred after the woman's family took her to Bhagwandin for his supposed expertise. Legal proceedings are ongoing following the filing of a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:27 IST
False Promises Unveiled: Arrest of Self-Styled Godman
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  • India

In a shocking incident, authorities have arrested a self-proclaimed godman named Bhagwandin, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretense of administering traditional medicine to help her conceive a son.

The alleged crime took place after the woman's husband and mother-in-law escorted her to Bhagwandin's residence in Balrampur village. Known for his occult practices, Bhagwandin had gained a reputation for offering rituals and remedies promising male offspring.

On March 11, he purportedly led the woman to a relative's house in Bilandpur Ashok village, ordering her family to wait outside while he sexually assaulted her inside. Authorities have collected forensic evidence and are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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