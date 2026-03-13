Govt Moves to Accelerate Delivery as MTDP Review Shows Reform Momentum

South Africa has entered a critical phase of its development agenda, with government shifting focus from stabilising the economy to accelerating reforms that deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens, following the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the urgency of this transition, calling on the 7th Administration to transform policy reforms into measurable socio-economic outcomes.

Recent assessments by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) on the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029 show that government reforms are beginning to produce results, although deeper and faster delivery remains essential.

MTDP: Blueprint for the 7th Administration

The MTDP 2024–2029 serves as the government’s primary programme of action, translating the long-term vision of the National Development Plan (NDP) into measurable priorities.

Key strategic focus areas include:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and addressing the rising cost of living

Building a capable, ethical and developmental state

The DPME review covering April to September 2025 highlights steady progress despite global economic uncertainty and domestic structural challenges.

Signs of Economic Stabilisation

Recent economic indicators suggest that government reforms are beginning to stabilise the economy.

South Africa recorded 0.8% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2025, marking the strongest quarterly performance since 2022.

Employment trends also showed improvement, with 248,000 jobs created in the third quarter of 2025.

One of the most notable developments has been improved electricity reliability. The country experienced more than 175 executive days without load shedding, signalling progress in energy sector reforms and helping restore investor confidence.

Operation Vulindlela Driving Structural Reforms

A key pillar of government’s reform agenda is Operation Vulindlela, which targets structural constraints in critical sectors such as energy, logistics and water.

The programme has supported several major milestones, including:

South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list , strengthening financial credibility

Expanded infrastructure financing, with R1.03 trillion allocated through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)

Increased blended finance approvals through the Infrastructure Fund

These developments are seen as early dividends from reforms aimed at repositioning the economy for long-term growth.

Persistent Challenges Remain

Despite progress, South Africa continues to face deep structural challenges.

The unemployment rate remains high at 31.9%, with youth unemployment reaching 58.5%.

Inequality also remains severe, with the country’s Gini coefficient standing at 0.63, among the highest globally.

The National Development Plan stresses the importance of integrating women, youth and persons with disabilities more effectively into the economy to ensure inclusive growth.

Investment and Industrial Policy Gains

Government says encouraging signs are emerging in investment mobilisation and industrial development.

More than R44 billion in new investments have been secured through sector masterplans, including developments in:

The new energy vehicle ecosystem

Battery minerals value chains

Expanded manufacturing and industrial value chains

The tourism sector is also showing recovery, with 7.6 million international arrivals recorded between January and September 2025.

Meanwhile, support programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have helped create or sustain over 86,000 jobs.

However, government says these gains must now be scaled to achieve broader economic impact.

Strengthening State Capability and Accountability

Government has also prioritised strengthening the effectiveness and integrity of the public sector.

DPME assessments indicate progress in key governance reforms:

93% of senior public service managers have undergone lifestyle audits

55% of the recommendations from the State Capture Commission have been completed or substantially implemented

Ministerial Performance Agreements are now aligned with MTDP and SoNA priorities, strengthening accountability

The District Development Model (DDM) is also improving coordination between national, provincial and local government to ensure more integrated planning and service delivery.

At the same time, an inter-ministerial committee is supporting distressed municipalities, while reforms to the local government framework are being developed.

Digital Transformation Supporting Public Sector Reform

Digital transformation is emerging as a major enabler of state capability.

Government is advancing initiatives such as:

Digital identity reforms

The prototype MyMzansi citizen platform, designed to improve access to government services

However, challenges remain, particularly in municipal capacity, procurement inefficiencies and fiscal pressures, which continue to slow implementation in some areas.

From Monitoring to Accelerated Delivery

The DPME says its role extends beyond monitoring performance to driving corrective action and supporting implementation improvements.

Recent MTDP reviews have identified several priority areas requiring accelerated delivery, including:

Faster housing project implementation

Improved infrastructure project preparation at municipal level

Greater administrative efficiency in health services and social grant systems

Performance monitoring is increasingly being used to inform Cabinet-level decision-making, ensuring that bottlenecks are identified and addressed more quickly.

A New Phase of Implementation

Government says the country is now entering a new phase where reform must translate into real improvements in citizens’ lives.

Priority outcomes include:

More employment opportunities, particularly for young people

Faster and more reliable service delivery

Safer communities

A professional, ethical and capable public service

Officials say the foundation for economic recovery and institutional reform has been laid, but sustained effort is required to convert policy momentum into meaningful impact.

South Africa’s development trajectory, government emphasises, will ultimately be defined not by plans or promises, but by the pace and effectiveness of implementation.