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Honoring a Hero: The Legacy of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a revered military leader and educator at Old Dominion University, was tragically killed in a shooting. A veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Shah was celebrated for his leadership and dedication to students in the Army ROTC program. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 03:20 IST
Honoring a Hero: The Legacy of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah
Brandon Shah

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a respected figure at Old Dominion University, lost his life during a shooting incident on Thursday. Born in the U.S. to Pakistani immigrants, Shah served in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and was revered for his dedication to students.

Shah's distinguished service as an Army pilot included flying AH64 Apaches and logging over 1,200 flight hours. His leadership was instrumental to the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

The FBI has launched a terrorism investigation into the shooting that claimed Shah's life and injured two others. All involved were connected to the university, noted for its military affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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