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The Unyielding Mission of Devuji: From Underground to Legal Struggle

Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, a top CPI (Maoist) commander, was arrested by Telangana police before his planned surrender. Devuji insists on continuing the fight for people's issues within the legal framework, refusing to abandon the ideologies of Marxism, Leninism, and Maoism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:10 IST
The Unyielding Mission of Devuji: From Underground to Legal Struggle
  • Country:
  • India

Thippiri Tirupati, notorious as Devuji, a leading CPI (Maoist) strategist, recently revealed that Telangana police apprehended him ahead of a planned surrender. Despite this, he remains steadfast in his commitment to addressing societal issues through legal avenues.

Having lived an underground existence for over forty years, Devuji denies surrendering out of fear, maintaining this choice was to realign his mission within legal confines. He emphasized his allegiance to Marxism, Leninism, and Maoism, which continue to guide his approach.

Devuji stated, "It's incorrect to say we've surrendered or joined the mainstream. Our connection with people persists." Despite laying down arms, he remains determined to champion public concerns, initially underground and now in the open, utilizing legal frameworks rather than militant means.

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