UN Expert Warns of ‘Devastating Consequences’ if Global Pressure on Myanmar Junta Weakens

The United Nations’ top independent expert on Myanmar has warned that waning international pressure and shrinking humanitarian aid could have devastating consequences for millions of civilians suffering under the country’s military regime.

Presenting his final report to the UN Human Rights Council, Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews urged governments to mount a strong and visible defence of human rights in Myanmar, warning that the global response to the military junta is at a critical turning point.

Myanmar Crisis at a Critical Crossroads

Five years after the February 2021 military coup, Myanmar continues to face one of the world’s most severe human rights and humanitarian crises. Andrews said the current global political climate risks weakening efforts to hold the junta accountable.

“The current geopolitical climate is less than conducive to advancing human rights in Myanmar and beyond,” Andrews told the Human Rights Council.

He warned that the multilateral system itself is under strain, with growing geopolitical tensions and shifting global priorities undermining respect for international law.

“The United Nations and the principles on which it was founded more than 80 years ago are under severe strain. Isolationism, transactional relationships and might-equals-right approaches to global affairs are undermining respect for international law and human rights,” he said.

Urgent Call for Global Leadership

Andrews urged governments committed to democracy and human rights to reverse the decline in international resolve and intensify measures against the Myanmar military regime.

“No one is better positioned to advance the case for human rights in these perilous times than the UN Human Rights Council,” he said.

The Special Rapporteur called on states to strengthen sanctions, expand humanitarian support, and reject attempts by the junta to legitimise its rule through a planned election widely dismissed by the international community.

Escalating Violence Against Civilians

The military’s campaign against civilians has intensified dramatically since the coup, according to Andrews’ report.

Key figures highlight the scale of the crisis:

• More than 30,000 people arrested on political grounds since the coup• Over 100,000 civilian homes destroyed• 1,140 airstrikes on civilian targets in 2025, compared with just nine in 2021• Increasing use of landmines by junta forces, causing widespread civilian casualties

Political prisoners include prominent leaders such as State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, both detained by the military since the coup.

“The junta’s attacks against the people of Myanmar have been devastating,” Andrews warned.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Beyond violence, the military regime has fuelled a worsening humanitarian catastrophe across the country.

Nearly one-third of Myanmar’s population now requires humanitarian assistance, while more than 12 million people face acute hunger.

Andrews accused the military leadership of using hunger and deprivation as weapons of war, restricting aid access in conflict-affected regions and worsening living conditions for civilians.

Humanitarian agencies warn that funding cuts to global aid programmes are now threatening critical assistance efforts.

“Global reductions in foreign aid are devastating humanitarian programmes that have been lifelines for countless people in Myanmar,” Andrews said.

Rohingya Crisis Remains Unresolved

The plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority continues to be one of the most severe and unresolved humanitarian crises linked to Myanmar.

Approximately 1.3 million Rohingya refugees remain in Bangladesh, after fleeing persecution and violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Last year alone:

• More than 6,500 Rohingya fled Rakhine State and refugee camps in Bangladesh• At least 900 people died at sea attempting dangerous journeys to escape the crisis

Andrews stressed that both Rohingya communities inside Myanmar and refugees abroad remain highly vulnerable and in urgent need of sustained international protection and assistance.

Sanctions and Pressure Showing Results

Despite the grim situation, Andrews said international pressure on the military regime has produced meaningful results and must not be abandoned.

Targeted sanctions against military-controlled businesses and arms-dealing networks have disrupted the junta’s access to weapons and financial resources. The military has also struggled to secure international recognition for its rule.

“Sanctions and coordinated diplomatic pressure have saved lives and ignited hope for the people of Myanmar,” Andrews said.

Junta Election Bid for Legitimacy

The military leadership is attempting to organise a national election, a move widely criticised by opposition groups and international observers as an attempt to legitimise military rule under a civilian façade.

Andrews warned governments not to recognise the election as credible.

“Myanmar is at a crossroads, with the junta hoping that its election will lead to legitimacy,” he said.

A Defining Moment for the International Community

The UN expert concluded by warning that the world now faces a critical decision: either strengthen support for Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement and civilians or risk abandoning them at their most vulnerable moment.

“The international community is also at a crossroads,” Andrews said.

“Will it expand the measures that have proven effective and support the people of Myanmar who continue to demonstrate remarkable courage and resilience? Or will it retreat and abandon them precisely when they need that support the most?”