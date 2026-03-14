Sanju Samson Shines in T20 World Cup: A Story of Resilience and Redemption

Sanju Samson, India's cricket sensation, emerged victorious at the T20 World Cup, overcoming initial setbacks with impressive performances. His scores against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand played a vital role in India's journey, underlining his importance to the team's success.

Excluded from the starting lineup initially, Sanju's determination and resilience shone through, as he seized the opportunity during the Super Eights match against Zimbabwe. Trust from the team management and a change in mindset fueled his remarkable comeback, restoring his place in India's cricket squad.

Abhishek Sharma, his fellow opener, praised Sanju's influence and partnership. Together, they formed a dynamic duo, steering India toward ICC triumph. The camaraderie and support between them underscored the spirit of teamwork and ambition, driving the team to cricketing glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)