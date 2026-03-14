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Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine: A Battlefield and Beyond

Russia executed a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting key energy infrastructures and residential areas across several regions, resulting in casualties and broad damage. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized Russia's exploitation of global crises to intensify attacks and called for increased air-defense support from allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:39 IST
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine: A Battlefield and Beyond
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In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a substantial missile and drone offensive against Ukraine on Saturday, claiming the lives of five individuals and inflicting widespread damage across numerous regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy identified energy infrastructure near Kyiv as the primary target. However, residential structures, schools, and businesses were not spared as the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv came under assault. The attack involved approximately 430 drones and 68 missiles, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting most of them.

In the southeast, Zaporizhzhia faced significant bombardment, resulting in casualties and further destruction. As the conflict in the Middle East diverts global attention, President Zelenskiy warned of Moscow's intentions to leverage this to escalate the war in Europe. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy ministry reported widespread electricity shortages due to the strikes, highlighting the enduring hardship inflicted by continued Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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