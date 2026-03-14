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Fake Job Scam: Youths Duped of Rs 23.43 Lakh

Two young men were scammed out of Rs 23.43 lakh in a fake job scam involving promises of positions in Mumbai's civic body. The scheme was allegedly orchestrated by Himanshu Mohan Mishra and involved false job promises and bounced cheque settlements. Legal proceedings are ongoing against Mishra and an accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:58 IST
Fake Job Scam: Youths Duped of Rs 23.43 Lakh
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Two young men have been swindled out of Rs 23.43 lakh by fraudsters who promised them jobs within Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to police reports.

The alleged scam was led by Himanshu Mohan Mishra, who introduced himself as a civic staff member, offering supervisor roles in the water department. Victim Chandra Kishore Prasad and another youth, Shobhit Premnarayan Tripathi, were convinced to pay significant sums under false assurances of guaranteed employment.

The fraudulent dealings were compounded when settlement cheques from Mishra bounced, prompting a deeper legal investigation now targeting Mishra and his accomplice, Adarsh Shobhnath Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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