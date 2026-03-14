VP Addresses Central University of HP Convocation, Highlights Role of Youth in Realising ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today addressed the 9th Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) in Dharamshala, calling upon students and universities to play a transformative role in achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Speaking at the ceremony where over 700 meritorious students received degrees and medals, the Vice President highlighted the importance of education, innovation, and ethical leadership in shaping India’s future as a developed nation.

Himachal Pradesh: Dev Bhoomi and Veer Bhoomi

Commending the state of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Radhakrishnan described it as both “Dev Bhoomi” and “Veer Bhoomi”, recognising its deep cultural heritage and its remarkable contribution to the nation’s armed forces.

He praised the people of the state for their hospitality, vibrant culture, and enduring traditions, noting that these values continue to enrich India’s social and cultural fabric.

Lessons from India’s Ancient Centres of Learning

Reflecting on India’s historic academic legacy, the Vice President referred to ancient universities such as Nalanda and Takshashila, which once stood among the world’s greatest centres of learning.

He noted that these institutions thrived because their gurus and acharyas were lifelong learners, constantly refining knowledge through debate, dialogue, and research.

“Such an environment allowed ideas to flourish and civilizations to advance. Modern universities must emulate this spirit by prioritising faculty development, innovation in teaching, interdisciplinary research, and global academic collaboration,” he said.

Implementing National Education Policy 2020

The Vice President lauded the Central University of Himachal Pradesh for its proactive implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He highlighted the university’s efforts to introduce courses on Indian Knowledge Traditions, which aim to bring a fresh perspective to contemporary education by reconnecting students with India’s intellectual heritage.

Shri Radhakrishnan also appreciated the institution’s initiatives to translate academic and literary works into regional languages, including translating several texts into Dogri and rendering Hindi literature into Punjabi.

He said that such initiatives rooted in ‘Swadeshi Chintan’ and Indian research methodologies reflect growing confidence in India’s intellectual traditions.

Strengthening Collaboration in Higher Education

Emphasising the need for stronger institutional partnerships, the Vice President called for greater collaboration between Central and State universities.

He said that cooperation through joint research programmes, shared faculty expertise, digital learning resources, and academic exchanges can create a larger community of learning and enhance India’s global competitiveness in higher education.

Such collaboration, he noted, will be essential for building a robust and globally recognised academic ecosystem aligned with the goals of Viksit Bharat.

Encouraging Innovation and Community Engagement

The Vice President also highlighted national initiatives such as Startup India and Make in India, which have opened new avenues for young innovators and entrepreneurs.

He praised the university for encouraging innovation among students and for launching the “Community Lab” initiative, which connects students and faculty with nearby rural communities.

Through such outreach, he said, students gain first-hand understanding of grassroots realities, enabling them to develop practical solutions to societal challenges.

Youth at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision

Referring to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Vice President emphasised that transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of independence will require progress across multiple dimensions.

These include economic growth, social inclusion, technological advancement, environmental sustainability, and ethical governance, he said.

“Youth and students are among the most important stakeholders in realising this vision,” he added.

He also stressed that the development of India must be inclusive, ensuring that no state, region, or section of society is left behind.

Call for Drug-Free Campuses

Appreciating the university’s efforts to promote a drug-free campus, the Vice President warned about the damaging impact of drug abuse on youth, families, and society.

He urged students and communities to spread awareness and take a collective stand against drug use.

Calling on young graduates to serve society with dedication, he encouraged them to commit themselves to national welfare, ethical values, and the spirit of “Rashtra Pratham” (Nation First).

Women Lead Academic Excellence

Highlighting the achievements of the graduating students, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that a majority of awardees were women, reflecting the growing empowerment of women in higher education.

Of the 32 gold medals awarded during the convocation, 23 were received by women, he said, describing it as a strong indicator of women’s expanding role in the country’s academic and professional landscape.

Dignitaries Present

The convocation ceremony was attended by several distinguished leaders, including:

Kavinder Gupta, Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Chander Kumar, Agriculture Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Members of Parliament Rajeev Bhardwaj and Anurag Singh Thakur

Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor of CUHP

Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor of CUHP

Faculty members, students, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.