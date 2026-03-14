Crackdown on Unauthorized Brick Kilns in Meghalaya

Authorities in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district have enacted a ban on the operation of unauthorized brick kilns, citing serious air pollution concerns and associated health risks to local workers and residents. This decision was announced by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, who emphasized adherence to the National Green Tribunal's guidelines for maintaining safe air quality levels.

According to Aggarwal, numerous unauthorized kilns were discovered operating in the district, posing immediate health hazards and contributing significantly to air pollution. The order mandates the cessation of such operations, as their continuation would detrimentally affect air quality and public health in the area.

The directive, enforced under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, comes as an ex parte emergency measure, reflecting the urgency of tackling environmental and health challenges in West Garo Hills. The ban is effective immediately, aiming to protect both the environment and the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)