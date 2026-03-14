Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Brick Kilns in Meghalaya

Meghalaya's West Garo Hills District has banned unauthorized brick kilns to combat air pollution and health risks. District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal enforced the order, aligning with the National Green Tribunal's guidelines. The immediate prohibition aims to ensure healthier air quality and safeguard the well-being of workers and residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:03 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorized Brick Kilns in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district have enacted a ban on the operation of unauthorized brick kilns, citing serious air pollution concerns and associated health risks to local workers and residents. This decision was announced by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, who emphasized adherence to the National Green Tribunal's guidelines for maintaining safe air quality levels.

According to Aggarwal, numerous unauthorized kilns were discovered operating in the district, posing immediate health hazards and contributing significantly to air pollution. The order mandates the cessation of such operations, as their continuation would detrimentally affect air quality and public health in the area.

The directive, enforced under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, comes as an ex parte emergency measure, reflecting the urgency of tackling environmental and health challenges in West Garo Hills. The ban is effective immediately, aiming to protect both the environment and the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026