Cultural Tapestry: Delhi Celebrates Odisha Parv 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta acknowledged the Odia community's significant role in the city's multicultural landscape at the 'Odisha Parv-2026' festival.

Speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, Gupta emphasized the state's open-armed approach to all residents, highlighting the diverse unity of the nation.

The event, attended by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, showcased Odisha's rich cultural traditions, reinforcing the community's deep-rooted heritage in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)