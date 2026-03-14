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Cultural Tapestry: Delhi Celebrates Odisha Parv 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of the Odia community as a vital part of the city during the Odisha Parv-2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Highlighting their cultural integration and traditions, Gupta underscored the community's significance and her government's commitment to their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:52 IST
Cultural Tapestry: Delhi Celebrates Odisha Parv 2026
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  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta acknowledged the Odia community's significant role in the city's multicultural landscape at the 'Odisha Parv-2026' festival.

Speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, Gupta emphasized the state's open-armed approach to all residents, highlighting the diverse unity of the nation.

The event, attended by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, showcased Odisha's rich cultural traditions, reinforcing the community's deep-rooted heritage in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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